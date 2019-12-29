Local man accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing packages from apartments

A Navasota man is accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing multiple packages from residents at a Bryan apartment complex.

Bryan Ramirez, 23, was arrested late Saturday night after police found him in possession of the stolen items in the parking lot of the apartments at 4475 Carter Creek Parkway.

Officers were first called to the complex after residents heard multiple car alarms going off. One witness said he saw Ramirez attempting to get into several vehicles.

During a search of Ramirez's car, Bryan police recovered several items stolen from other vehicles in the same parking lot. They also found several packages taken from the doorsteps of nearby apartments and at least one item taken from an outdoor storage closet.

The stolen items included a bottle of whiskey, kitchen items, dolls, a book, baked goods, a home theater soundbar, an iPhone, an iPod, sunglasses, a picnic basket, a toolbox, and two handgun magazines.

Police also found marijuana, Xanax and drug paraphernalia inside Ramirez's car, according to an arrest report.

Bryan police said Ramirez admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the thefts and admitted to the crimes.

He was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and booked on multiple charges including burglary of a building, theft of mail and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

His bonds total $21,680.

