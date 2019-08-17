Local man accused of online solicitation of a minor

A Navasota man is facing a criminal charge of online solicitation of a minor, KBTX has confirmed.

Charles Kile Crandell was arrested by Conroe detectives in The Woodlands on August 1, law enforcement sources tell News 3's Rusty Surette.

They were assisted by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and the Houston area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Detectives say Crandell was using social media when the crime allegedly occurred but wouldn't provide specifics due to the ongoing investigation.