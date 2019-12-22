Local man accused of stealing mail from homes across three counties

Law enforcement authorities have arrested a Milano man on charges of stealing mail from homes across three area counties.

Justin Lee Dement, 27, was found in possession of mail taken from several locations throughout Milam, Burleson, and Brazos Counties, according to Milam County Sheriff Chris White.

"Credit card information, personal checks, toys, letters and other various forms of mail and identification were found in his possession," said Sheriff White.

"Deputy John Paniagua, Jr. was instrumental in the investigation that led to the recovery of numerous stolen checks totaling $300,000 in value," said Sheriff White.

Dement remains in the Milam County Jail facing at least a dozen criminal charges including theft, fraud, burglary and criminal mischief.

Click here to view his jail roster profile online. Dement's bonds total $148,000.

"If you’re a resident of Milam County and believe that you may have had your mail stolen over the past three weeks, please call and leave a message for Sgt. Ferguson for follow up," said Sheriff White.

The non-emergency number to the Milam County Sheriff's Office is 254-697-7033.

