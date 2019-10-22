Local man accused of tossing hot grease on unwanted house guest

A Brazos County man is accused of throwing hot grease on a man he claimed was "trying to run his house," according to an arrest report.

Jimmie Ray Pratt, 69, was arrested on Monday and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center for a single charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded to Pratt's home on Connie Lane in southwest Brazos County on Monday after the victim said hot grease was thrown onto his abdomen, causing second-degree burns to his body.

The victim told deputies he was staying with his girlfriend at Pratt's house, but Pratt claimed he didn't know the victim. The victim said he has been at the house for about three months.

Pratt's bond is $4,000.