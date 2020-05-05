Man arrested after stray bullet goes through neighbors’ College Station apartments

A College Station man was arrested after police say he fired his gun inside his apartment while arguing with a woman.

College Station police were called out to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Harvey Road after reports of a bullet being shot through a wall.

Police spoke to Devin Thomas, 21, who said he was arguing with a woman. Thomas claimed the gun discharged when it fell off the couch, but later said it discharged as he was picking it up from the couch.

Officers say the woman had scratches and swelling on her head and face. She also had bruises on her arms, but she refused to say where she got the injuries from. Thomas told officers he only shoved her. Later, she told officers Thomas pushed her to the ground, causing her head to hit the wall.

Neighbors told police the two had been arguing for about 45 minutes before the gunshot went off. Others say witnesses heard loud banging coming from that unit like someone was being thrown against a wall.

A bullet hole was found in a neighbor’s living room above the couch that shared the wall with Thomas’ unit. A second hole, the exit hole, was across the living room above the dining table.

Another neighbor found a bullet hole in her living room. The bullet came to rest in her front door doorframe.

Thomas was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.

