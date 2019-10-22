Local man charged with evading arrest following chase, crash

New details have been released for a pursuit and crash on Monday in south College Station.

According to a probable cause statement, a Brazos County deputy patrolling the area of Holleman Drive and N. Graham Road observed a blue Ford Explorer not displaying any kind of license plates.

The deputy attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle, but he continued fleeing until he turned onto Kate Lane and slammed into a concrete light pole. Deputies say that's when the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Several other law enforcement agencies went to the area to try and locate the suspect. Once the College Station PD K9 officer arrived on the scene the driver was located and arrested.

He's been identified as Augustine Anthony Diaz, 37, of Bryan. He's been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and charged Evading Arrest and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. His bond for both charges totals $25,000.

Online jail records show he's been booked into the Brazos County jail 14 times since 1999.