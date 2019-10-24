Local man indicted for deadly DWI crash in College Station

An accused drunk driver was indicted this week by a grand jury for a deadly crash in College Station.

Nicholas Tyler Wuthrich, 23, was indicted on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle.

Wuthrich was arrested and booked into the Brazos County jail on August 22, 2019, for a charge of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle. He was released the following day on a $30,000 bond.

Police say Wuthrich was driving a pickup truck that hit slammed into another vehicle on Harvey Mitchell Parkway near F&B Road. The crash killed Harold Moore, 31, of Bryan.

According to an arrest report, Wuthrich told investigators he had consumed two drinks at Northgate before the crash.

Officers said at the scene of the crash they could smell alcohol coming from Wuthrich and described his eyes as red and glassy. They also said he was slurring his words.

