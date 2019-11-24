Local man pleads guilty to manslaughter following shooting death of half-brother

A Caldwell man received a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge for the 2016 shooting death of his half-brother.

Rod Clanton, 53, was sentenced this month by Judge Kyle Hawthorne of the 85th District Court.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Clanton pleaded guilty on November 15. Manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Clanton said she shot Stephen Craig Bishop, 54, in December 2016 along OSR near SH 21 as the two were arguing over money.

Clanton said he fired his gun in self-defense after Bishop first pulled a gun on him. Prosecutors said when law enforcement arrived on the scene of the shooting, Bishop was found with five firearms in his possession, including one still in his hand.

Prosecutors say tests confirmed Clanton's DNA was not detected on Bishop's weapon.