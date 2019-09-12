Local man sentenced after setting fire to house with woman and child inside

The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

On Monday, August 9, 2019, Alexavian Wilson, 22, of Bryan pled guilty to the felony offenses of Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm, Retaliation Against a Public Servant, Endangering a Child, and Criminal Mischief and was sentenced to the maximum sentence on each charge.

The Deadly Conduct and Retaliation charges resulted in Wilson being sentenced to the maximum ten years in prison, while the Endangering a Child resulted in Wilson being sentenced to the maximum two years in a state jail facility.

Wilson was also sentenced to ten years in prison for Aggravated Assault and ten years in prison for Arson.

On December 21, 2017, College Station Police responded to a report of two individuals shooting at one another in an apartment complex. Police ultimately determined that an individual named Brandon Adams had pulled a firearm on Wilson and struck him in the face with it.

Wilson responded by retreating to his home, where he grabbed a rifle and then fired multiple shots at a fleeing Adams.

Wilson then fled the area himself. Upon his apprehension, Wilson threatened to hurt the arresting officer’s family upon his release from jail. Adams was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges stemming from the incident.

While on bond, College Station Police and the College Station Fire Department responded to a fire at the home of a woman the defendant knew personally. The subsequent investigation revealed that the defendant intentionally set fire to his woman’s home during an argument.

Present in the home at the time of the fire was the victim and her infant daughter.

The College Station Fire Department was able to put out the fire and secure the safety of the family. Wilson will have to serve half his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. This case was prosecuted by Brazos County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue.

“The victims of Wilson’s violence included innocent children, the police, and a woman he claimed to love. A maximum sentence was appropriate for his level of danger,” said Escue.

