Local man sentenced to 99 years in prison for violent crimes

A Burleson County man has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for several violent crimes.

Richard Laredo, Jr., 37, of Somerville, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle.

He was arrested in March 2018 after investigators say he assaulted a woman, tried to cut her throat and threatened to burn down a house. He also fled law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit that ended with this tires being shot out near the Lyons community.

During the punishment phase, evidence was presented from the Bryan Police Department regarding Laredo's extensive ties to the Latin Kings street gang.

Due to his criminal history, Laredo was enhanced to "Habitual Offender" status, elevating the punishment range to 99 years or life in prison, and due to a deadly weapon being used, he will not be eligible for parole until he's served half of his sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys John Brennan and Barbara Enright represented the state.