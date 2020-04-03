Local man stresses social distancing after concerns he has COVID-19

Officials are emphasizing the importance of social distancing, and we've heard it works. However, there are still some people not taking it seriously, and it could cost them.

Javier Alonzo is using FaceTime to communicate today, but that wasn't the case last week.

“I was still having friends come over to my house and work out with me, I was still hanging out at friend's houses thinking that I could just trust that they don't have it," Alonzo said.

He didn’t think COVID-19 was a threat to him.

"I thought I was showing my love by hanging out with them," Alonzo said.

On Tuesday, that changed.

"I was thinking it was allergies. I had a runny nose, coughing and Tuesday morning, I had some difficulty breathing," Alonzo said.

He set up an appointment with CapRock Telehealth. They told him he needed to get tested.

"They come out and they tell you to blow your nose and they stick the stick down your nose and hold it there for 10 seconds, which is very, very painful. And then it's a waiting game after that," Alonzo said.

Javier tested negative, but doctors say he's not completely in the clear yet.

Dr. Lon Young with CapRock Health System says some people are testing negative and then subsequently testing positive for COVID-19.

"We still have some influenza in the community, which is not helping because it could have symptoms identical to coronavirus.” Dr. Young continued. “People that suffer from allergies such as pollen this time of year are going to have a lot of nasal or upper respiratory symptoms and those could be the same as the early signs of the coronavirus infection."

No matter what, Javier is staying home and urging his friends to do the same.

"If we all do our part by just staying at home and keeping our distance, I think we can definitely fight this thing.” He continued. “I know we're all human and we want to socialize and interact with people, but you're only making things worse."

Dr. Young says some patients are tested twice before they can be confident the person is not infected. That's why everyone needs to practice social distancing, no matter what.

