Local man uses technology to catch vehicle burglars

A College Station man is getting the word out on how he caught the crooks in the act using technology.

Jeremy Brumley was tired of seeing vehicle burglaries in his community and decided to fight back. He was a car burglary victim last year when he had a gun stolen. After that, he decided to turn to technology to catch thieves. And it worked.

You've probably seen the WIFI cameras becoming more common at homes. Brumley took it to a new level.

Over the summer he was able to catch thieves in College Station using cameras from inside his apartment. He also added a portable motion detector hidden inside the car. It only activates when someone is inside.

"We'd leave our car unlocked and so that way if anyone got inside of our vehicle It'd send us a notification on our phone," said Brumley.

On July 4, his phone alerted him that someone was inside the car. He immediately looked at his cameras and saw two people in the parking lot.

"Here's our car and so right now this shows the suspect going through the trunk," said Brumley as he showed surveillance video on a computer screen.

Two people are seen walking through the parking lot.

"This suspect right there is wearing dish gloves so they went from our car then they went and checked all the other cars so right now while they're doing this we're on the phone with PD calling and giving a description of the suspects," he said.

Police were able to arrest Lorenzo Levi, 24, after a vehicle chase.

"They pretty much caught him in the act of fleeing the scene and later on they were able to detain one suspect. I‘m not sure about the second suspect but there were two suspects," said Brumley.

Brumley suggests residents look at new ways to deter crime. He recommends everyone use cameras to protect their property. The cameras inside his windows cost from about $25 to $100.

“It makes us feel really good. We take it as a big success. We’re definitely very proud of ourselves for helping authorities out catching some guys," he said. "It gives us a little bit more optimism and it just makes it feel like there is something that we can do," said Brumley.

"We'll continue to leave our door unlocked if anyone wants to come and find nothing in our car they're more than welcome to. We'll be happy to call the cops on them," he said.

College Station Police do recommend you always leave your vehicles locked and of course, take valuables inside.

KBTX is checking with CPSD to see if the other suspect, in this case, was ever arrested.

Some of the technology Brumley used includes Netgear's Arlo Camera, WYZE Cam, and Kangaroo Motion Sensors.