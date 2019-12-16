Local man warning others about bank jugging

A local man is warning others about possible cases of bank jugging.

Bank jugging is when a thief targets someone who has just left a bank or ATM and is carrying cash.

Jackson Dillard is a manager of a liquor store in College Station. He says a customer came into his store for ten minutes and he came out he found his care had been broken into.

"Left his laptop, left everything else, but just made off with the money," said Dillard.

The victim said he had just left the bank with $3,000 and left it in his car.

"It's like a job they're doing almost. It's pretty scary," said Dillard.

Monday's incident isn't the first time Dillard has heard about crimes like this. He says a bank teller recently told him about the criminal activity going on.

"The tellers told me to be watching because somebody was staking out the parking out and then following people to their next destination," said Dillard.

Dillard wants to send out a warning and remind others to be always be aware of your surrounding.

"My management team and I make sure that we go to and from. We're just aware of our surroundings. We're not getting out of the vehicle at all. We just go straight into the office with our change order just so that it doesn't happen to us," said Dillard.

Police say you should always check your surroundings, take valuables with you, and if you notice anything suspicious, report it.

