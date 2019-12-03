Local man with lengthy criminal history gets 37 years in prison

The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

Buddy Perez, 40, of Burton, pled guilty yesterday and was sentenced to 37 years in prison for Burglary of a Habitation and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle.

On June 5, 2018, deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a home in the 5100 block of West 28th Street. Moments earlier, a 17-year-old girl inside the home called 911 to report that a man had forced entry into the home.

The 17-year-old girl and her younger sister tried hiding in their bedroom. However, Perez eventually entered the girl’s bedroom. Once Perez discovered the girls, he ran out the front door and tried to flee in his vehicle.

The 17-year-old girl chased Perez out of the home and relayed a description of Perez, his license plate number, and the direction of travel to 911. Before the 911 call ended, deputies were able to locate Perez’s vehicle and attempted to pull him over.

Perez continued driving until deputies were able to block his vehicle from going any further. Deputies found stolen jewelry from the burglarized home inside Perez’s pockets after he was taken into custody. Perez’s punishment was enhanced due to his lengthy criminal history.

In 2015 Perez was sentenced to prison for 8 years on three separate Burglary of Habitation cases out of Brazos County.

In 2013 Perez received a prison sentence for Assault Family Violence With a Previous Conviction. Perez also had prior convictions for Criminal Trespass, Assault Family Violence, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Driving While Intoxicated, and Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information.

The case was investigated by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Steve Zimmerman.

“The actions of the young victim, in this case, were nothing short of courageous. Her actions to protect her sister and relay critical information to law enforcement ensured that this career burglar was held accountable for his actions.” - Steve Zimmerman, Assistant District Attorney

