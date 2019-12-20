G-CON Manufacturing's expansion brings more jobs to Brazos Valley

G-CON Manufacturing announced its recent expansion on Wednesday.

The local company's growth has allowed their production capabilities to double, and they are still planning on more expansion.

Before you pick up your prescription at the pharmacy, your medication has to be made in a clean room. G-CON builds these clean rooms, which allows your medication to be sterile.

“Any drug that’s going to go into a person needs to be made in a very clean environment, so that’s what we’re trying to do here,” said G-CON’s Vice President of Business Management Sid Backstrom.

Backstrom said the company has grown about 170,000 square feet since the company opened in 2009. When he joined the company in 2010, he said there were eight people at the company.

“As we sit here today, we have 140 people,” said Backstrom. “Some of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in the world, and six of them are our clients now.”

This called for an expansion.

“Prior to the expansion, we were building about 100 PODS a year, that’s our clean rooms. We call them PODS. With the expansion, we’ll be able to go up to 200 a year.”

As they grow production and square footage, that also means more employees.

“Yeah, we are definitely hiring,” he said.

Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation CEO Matt Prochaska said this is great news for the Brazos Valley.

“They hope to get up to 200 people over the next year,” said Prochaska. “G-CON is yet another example of a company that is providing those opportunities as we grow.”

Backstrom said they are also adding a 2,500 square foot canteen for the employees to relax during their breaks.

G-CON will begin hiring in early 2020.