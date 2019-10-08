School, deputies take quick action following report of threat by student

A middle school student in College Station was arrested Monday for an alleged threat made on campus, KBTX has confirmed.

CSISD and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said it happened at A&M Consolidated Middle School and the threat was reported to staff by another student.

Immediately following the arrest an email was sent to parents to notify them of what happened.

The following is a copy of that email

Dear Families of AMCMS Students:

During the school day, a student made a comment that was perceived as threatening to the school by another student.

We were notified of the threat by a student and immediately got the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office involved in our investigation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of the student for making a terroristic threat. There is no danger to the school because of this threat.

We take any report that is threatening to our staff and students seriously and work closely with local law enforcement to investigate and take appropriate action.

Please take a moment to speak with your child(ren) regarding this situation. Any threatening action toward our campus, even if it’s meant to be a joke, will be taken seriously and charges will be pursued.

Also, please take an opportunity to talk to your student(s) about speaking up if they feel threatened. There are a couple ways to do this. The first would be to tell a teacher or administrator. If your student does not feel comfortable speaking to a staff member, we have an anonymous tip application called “P3 Campus App” located on the home page of each CSISD secondary campus website.

Student and staff safety will always be our top priority.

Respectfully,

Omar Espitia

AMCMS Principal