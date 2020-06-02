Local mom who lost daughter in crash is hosting a 5K run on Saturday in her memory

Deanna Irwin lost her only child last year in a crash that she says was due to a distracted driver.

"Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were on their cell phone when it happened," said Irwin, a resident of Huntsville.

Her daughter, Peyton, was one of four young people who died in the March 2019 crash in Bastrop.

Irwin has now organized a STOP Distracted Driving 5K Fun Run/Walk event to raise money for scholarships in her daughter's memory.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m. in Huntsville. Registration is $35.

If you want to sign up and participate in the race in-person or virtually, click here.

You can also learn more about the event on its official Facebook page here.