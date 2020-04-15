Local moms celebrate 3-year-old's birthday with drive-by parade

COVID-19 has caused many people to celebrate their birthdays at home. A group of moms decided to plan a drive-by birthday parade for 3-year-old Mason Mahlmann on Wednesday.

The idea of having a parade came from social media posts of places having birthday parades to keep up with the social distancing policy. One of the coordinators, Hayley Smith, noticed that a family in Navasota had the local fire and police departments participate by driving their work vehicles in the parade. She called the South Brazos County Fire Department who were happy to oblige. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office also had a few vehicles in the parade as well.

The drive-by parade took place outside Mason's family home in College Station. There were several vehicles with signs and balloons. Candy and confetti eggs were thrown and Mason also received a few presents as well.

After the parade, Mason and his family enjoyed some birthday cake.