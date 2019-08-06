Local moms raising funds for private public nursing pod

Moms across the Brazos Valley are celebrating National Breastfeeding Month.

In the state of Texas, you have the right to breastfeed any place you have the right to be.

But Elena Morgan with the Brazos Valley Breastfeeding Coalition says it’s not that simple.

“It’s complicated because some moms really value that quiet, that privacy,” said Morgan.

Moms like Elizabeth Bossert, who breastfeeds her two-year-old daughter.

“I’m not comfortable just pumping out in the middle of everyone,” said Bossert. “I want to have a private place to do so, and very few places have that.”

Bossert says fear is something she experiences when breastfeeding in public.

“Every time I try to nurse my baby in public, I’m looking around, I’m worried that somebody is going to say something,” said Bossert.

Morgan says the coalition has been working for several years to bring a pumping pod to our area, a comfortable, portable room that’s made just for nursing moms.

“The idea was to start fundraising for that to bring one in, depending on where in the community the most need was,” said Morgan.

The group says it could be anywhere from the airport to Kyle Field.

The Director of Events for Texas A&M Athletics says there are five lactation stations inside Kyle Field. They are shared with First Aid centers and can be found on all game day guides.

The group still has a lot of fundraising to go. They currently have around $1,300 of the nearly $25,000 needed to buy the pod.

“We could have one place that has accommodation and really kind of set those standards for what should be available to moms,” said Morgan.

The Brazos Valley Breastfeeding Coalition and the La Leche League of BCS will host an event all month and will end with a free screening of “Chocolate Milk: The Documentary” at the Queen Theatre for more information click on the link in the related links section.