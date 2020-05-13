Local mother reaches out to son’s former teachers for graduation surprise

There is no doubt the class of 2020 has had a rough spring.

Their classes were moved online. Proms and graduations have been postponed. All right as they prepare for their future.

In all of the chaos, one local mother is looking to the past for a little support for her son.

“In today’s times, you’re just looking for those positive ideas that you can come up with,” said mother Patricia Macias-Fisher.

She wanted to do something to encourage graduating seniors starting their next chapter, including her son, Christopher.

“I want something special for him now,” Patricia said.

She reached out to several of Christopher’s former teachers and asked them to write him a letter.

“He still has that same smile,” said Huntsville teacher Jodi Alred.

Alred taught Christopher 13 years ago at the start of his education.

“I know things have gotten taken away, that they possibly won’t be able to replace, memories and things. But they’re all up against something, I’m sure, and I want for them to just stay positive and keep looking towards their future,” Alred said.

Jodi tries to connect with every child she teaches. She still has a gift from Christopher’s class.

She says seeing them come full circle is what she looks forward to as an educator.

“Work hard and believe in yourself and that you can reach your dreams. Never give up on them, stay positive,” Alred said.

Even during a pandemic, a mother hopes her son can see the good through all the chaos.

“It is a sad time. It’s a dark time. It isn’t the way any of us planned for it to happen, but we can still see the positive in it,” Patricia continued. “I think the class of 2020 will be a stronger group of individuals because of this.”

