Local mother sends quadruplets off to their first day of school

This week, Misty Archibeque of Round Top sent her 5-year-old quadruplets off to their first day of Kindergarten.

"There's Daniel, Evelyn, Waylon, and Ellie," Archibeque said to News 3's Haley Vyrostek as she was taking their pictures in the front yard before heading to Burton Elementary.

She explained that preparing for something like this can get expensive.

"It was just shy of $900 for their supplies. Just supplies. You make it happen. You don't have a choice. You find a way." She said.

But that price tag pales in comparison to what it took to get to this day.

"It feels like I just blinked. It wasn't all that long ago that we were at Texas Children's in the hospital." Archibeque remembers.

Her babies were born 28 weeks early. They spent 52 days in the NICU.

There were times Misty said she didn't think this day would come.

"Are you so ready? Get ready ready ready!" Archibeque said walking her kids into school.

For some of the quadruplets, saying goodbye was easy, but for others, it was painful.

"It was hard letting Ellie go. She was upset, she was crying. I had to close the door and run and it was hard. I won't lie I cried a few little tears walking out the door," Archibeque said.

A little pain and a little sacrifice that Misty believes will go a long way.

"I hope that they're happy because that's all that matters," she said.

Archibeque said despite the tears, the first week of school went very well, and as you can imagine she's happy to have a little more time to herself while they are at school.

