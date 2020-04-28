Local movie theaters say reopening likely this summer

Local movie theaters are looking at plans to reopen in the comings.

Theaters have been closed for six weeks now and their parking lots are empty. In Bryan, the popcorn machines are empty and the hallways dark.

Governor Greg Abbott's announcement this week allows movie theaters to open on Friday but at only 25% capacity, but theaters in Bryan and College Station say the reopening process won't happen fast.

Andrea Fletcher of Premiere Cinemas in Bryan said they don't have a firm reopening date yet.

"Probably closer to summertime most likely," Fletcher said.

'We are working with our point of sale developer on how we can social distance our guests in our auditoriums and how to work out with ticket sales," said Fletcher. "We will be working on training our staff beyond just what they have to know as far as food handling, food certifications on extra steps that they’ll have to take on making sure that our guests and themselves are safe."

The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan will also stay closed for now.

They only have about 125 seats which makes reopening more difficult.

"Having to keep it at just 25% capacity for us here at the Queen that means that very few people would be able to come because we have such limited seating we know that we will reopen probably late summer, early fall possibly and we’ll follow whatever social distancing guidelines there are at that time," said Sandy Farris, Downtown Bryan Association Executive Director.

“We anticipate that it will take some time for the public's confidence to be back up and of course we will continue to do everything that works with the city and state to make sure that we are adhering to all those guidelines," said Farris.

Getting consumer confidence back will also take time.

"We clean the seats after every show but there will be some extra steps that we’ll for sure have to take to just to ensure everybody is comfortable when they come to a movie," said Fletcher.

Cinemark said Monday they plan to reopen by mid-summer.

Management at Star Cinema Grill declined to comment on any reopening plans with KBTX.

They said information for moviegoers will be posted online.

There's also another big piece to this puzzle. Movie theaters including Premiere said they'll be waiting for content to come in from Hollywood to be able to reopen. They've had concerns on recent shows going straight to streaming and TV.

Cinemark also told us they hope to showcase the new movie "Tenet" on July 17 to get business going there again.