Local museum seeking donations to bring in new attraction

The H.E.A.R.T.S Veterans Museum in Huntsville is a non-profit that depends on tourists and donations.

Museum leaders are working on bringing a new attraction that will help put Huntsville on the map.

“This will be the only exhibit of this kind in the United States,” said Kenneth Lee with the H.E.A.R.T.S Veterans Museum.

You may have seen the work of David Adickes when it was near downtown Houston or even around Huntsville.

Now the Huntsville native is donating more art to the city.

"Forty-three presidential busts of all our presidents which are 18 to 20- feet tall,” said Lee

Museum officials say they will need help getting the statues to Huntsville. They are asking for sponsors for each presidential bust and donations to create the Presidential Park. It will include lighting, security, sidewalks, and additional concrete work. The park will sit behind the museum along Interstate 45.

City officials say this addition is an honor and could make an economic impact on the City of Huntsville.

"This is just a total enchantment to making Huntsville memorable and drawing in the tourists we hope to gain by adding in this big attraction,” said Tammy Gann, Director of Economic Development.

Lee says Adickes reached out personally and has played a huge part in designing the layout of the park.

"I think it says a lot for the city. Most of all, I think it says a lot for the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum that he's decided this is where he wants to put them,” said Lee.

If you would like to make a donation you can contact the museum at (936) 295-5959.