Local neighborhood surprises kid with birthday wishes - from a distance

A local neighborhood answered a mother's call on social media to help make her son's birthday a special surprise amid calls for social distancing due to coronavirus precautions.

Dawn Newton of College Station took to Facebook and said "Hey, neighbors! March 21st is my son's 11th birthday. Cade, my extrovert, is not loving the idea of not being able to celebrate his birthday with his friends! Could y'all help me out?"

Dawn asked her neighbors on Creekside Circle to come out of their homes at noon Saturday and --from a safe distance-- surprise her son with happy birthday wishes as he rode his bike around the block.

"Our neighborhood and friend and family answered big time and honored every social distancing rule," Newton said.

Several Happy Birthday signs were displayed on vehicles in driveways, others lined the street with handmade signs and cheered him on as he rode his bicycle down the street.

There was confetti, applause and plenty of smiles as the impromptu neighborhood celebration accomplished its goal of giving a young man a special and memorable birthday during a time many of us will never forget.

Happy birthday, Cade from your friends at KBTX!