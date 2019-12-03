Local non-profits cash in on Giving Tuesday

The annual Giving Tuesday kicked off the week after Thanksgiving to raise funds for non-profits, but this year Facebook made it easier to donate.

The Facebook GivingTuesday Donation Match Program matched up to $7,000,000 that went to non-profits around the world.

Aggieland Humane Society's Communication's Specialist Darby McKenzie thinks it's an excellent way for non-profits to utilize their resources.

"Facebook was matching some of those donations up to a certain amount today, which is an awesome effort," said McKenzie. "Everyone's on social media, so that's a really easy way to give back."

From Facebook alone, Aggieland Humane Society raised $500 on Giving Tuesday, which would vaccinate 50 animals. McKenzie knows they wouldn't exist without the community rallying around them.

"We sit down as a staff and start pulling stories from the previous year, and we remember certain pets that came in that we didn't think they were going to make it," said McKenzie. "But because of donations from people in the community, we were able to save them and have them adopted out."

Across town, Scotty's House was also participating in Giving Tuesday.

Scotty's House is the local child advocacy center that works with Law Enforcement and CPS to help provide a more comforting environment for children who were victims of abuse.

Development Coordinator Carling Repass with Scotty's House was also looking to the online community for help.

"It's a lot more about engaging our donors or our student supporters who really know how to utilize Facebook and Instagram," said Repass. "The ones who know how to get the word out a little better," said Repass.

Scotty's House performs forensic interviews, medical exams, and counseling for these children. Today, they raised enough money to provide a forensic interview for at least one child in need.

"I know that a lot of people are struggling with bills, so maybe tacking on another five dollars, they're not necessarily going to want to do that, so it's really meaningful that people choose to do it now," said Repass.

If you are interested in seeing the ratings of local non-profits, see the link in the Related Links section.