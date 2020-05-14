Local non-profits receive grants from the Communities Foundation of Texas

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley announced $28,500 in grant funding from the Communities Foundation of Texas on Thursday.

The funding is part of a $1 million donation to the Communities Foundation of Texas from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. The grant will provide funding for critical services such as personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, childcare for first responders and healthcare professionals, and services for senior adults, including meal and grocery delivery all across Texas.

Locally, four nonprofits will receive funding, including the Brazos Valley Council of Government, the Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, and CHI St. Joseph Hospital.

The Brazos Valley Council of Government received a $10,000 grant to further its efforts in distributing PPE to medical facilities across the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging also received a $3,000 grant to support its efforts in providing Brazos Valley elderly residents with meals and grocery delivery.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank received a $3,000 grant to further its COVID-19 relief efforts in serving low-income and homebound seniors including meals and grocery delivery.

CHI St. Joseph received a $12,500 grant to assist healthcare workers with childcare throughout its Brazos Valley health care network.

Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley President Patricia Gerling says she's thankful or the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and their generous grant, adding "It’s all about people coming together to support and serve the communities and state that they love.”