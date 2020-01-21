Local nurse recognized for 50 years of service in the Brazos Valley

A local nurse is being recognized for five decades of caring for people in the Brazos Valley. Part of it was a sweet surprise.

Ann Driscoll has been a registered nurse at CHI St. Joseph Health for 50 years. Her coworkers say she is the epitome of a nurse; serving as a role model to all who work and who have worked beside her over the years.

On Tuesday her fellow nurses surprised her and her husband, Dennis, with a limo ride from their home to the annual CHI St. Joseph Health Service Awards at Pebble Creek Country Club.

When Driscoll arrived, she said she thought she was going to be there before everyone else, but that was not the case. A group of her coworkers waited with balloons and signs.

Driscoll stepped out the limo and was welcomed with cheers and hugs. Her coworkers say they wanted to do something special for her because not only has she been taking care of patients for 50 years, but they also say she's the glue that holds their team together.

"The coworkers I have are like family. I just want to thank everybody. It was an amazing surprise. It really shocked me beyond words. I could not believe the limo out in front to bring us over here," said Driscoll.

At Tuesday night's ceremony, Driscoll was the first employee at CHI St. Joseph to receive the 50 years of service award.