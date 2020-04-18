Local nurse collects phone chargers for COVID-19 for isolated patients

For patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the process can happen quickly. Many of these patients are placed into a hospital room immediately after receiving a diagnosis for the virus.

Without time to grab the things they might need from home--and with no one allowed to bring those things to them--even the most basic comforts aren't available during this period of extended isolation.

Heather Bankston, a nurse at CHI St. Joseph Health, noticed that very few of the people admitted for COVID-19 had a phone charger. Furthermore, one a patient's phone dies, they have no way to communicate with loved ones.

After making this observation, Bankston took to Facebook and was able to gather nearly 130 cell phone chargers to give to patients. However, these quickly ran out.

Again, Bankston took to social media for help.

"I put on Facebook again, 'I hate to ask for more help but we need more chargers,'" said Bankston, "and within about 30 hours I had 240 chargers delivered to me from T-Mobile."

Bankston says she's been overwhelmed by how meaningful the donations are to COVID-19 patients.

"[I asked one lady] if she had a charger, and she said, 'No, and it's about to die,'" said Bankston. "So I said, 'Well, what kind of phone is it? I have a charger for you,' and I gave her a charger."

"Then she said, 'If you had a million dollars in your other hand, I would still take that charger,'" Bankston said.

Bankston is still taking charger donations. If you are interested in contributing, you can contact her through her Facebook page that can be found in the related links section.