Local nurse flies to California to face COVID-19 head-on

A local nurse packed her bags and made her way to California to help out one of the hardest-hit states during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Kat Howden recently moved to College Station with her husband Corey and their two toddlers.

Kat says she never could have imagined that two months later, she would be on a flight to California during a pandemic.

“I wanted to make sure that if I was going to utilize my skills, that I was going to use them in an area that for sure needed help and may not be getting the help they need,” said Kat.

With it, came sacrifice. Kat left two toddlers and her husband while she faced the virus head-on in one of the hardest-hit states in the U.S.

“Living in a hotel, and going to work in a very high-risk area. Yea, we are really proud of her,” said her husband Corey Howden.

For the last week, Kat has been working out of a hospital as an intensive care unit nurse in San Diego.

“Sometimes they just need us to be runners, so they can stay in the room with the patient. Sometimes we are even taking care of the patients,” said Kat. “Anytime they need anything, that is what I am here for.”

She says being away from her family has been hard, but, it is also a way of keeping them safe.

“I don’t have to worry about bringing something home to them. It just is all very hard all around,” said Kat.

Kat will continue her work in San Diego for the next three weeks, and fly back to the Brazos Valley at the beginning of May.

