Local nurse heading to NYC to help during COVID-19 outbreak

New York City is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak here in the United States and they're in desperate need of help when it comes to nurses and doctors. One Brazos Valley woman is answering the call for help.

"We took an oath as nurses to help and this is our calling. This is our time," said registered nurse Kasey Batrez.

Kasey is a registered nurse in Bremond and she's used to making sure others are well-taken care of. Starting Thursday, she's heading to New York City to serve there.

"I’m just ready to go serve as God wants me to," Kasey said.

Kasey doesn’t know what her schedule will be or even how much sleep she'll get, but she could be working 21 days straight.

"I know this is nothing like anybody has ever seen so it's going to be a shock to the system but I’m ready to do my due diligence as a nurse and take care of people," Kasey said.

To her, answering the call is simple.

"I would want someone to come help us if it was this bad in Bryan-College Station. I would want some relief for nurses and I would want someone to hold my mom's hand," Kasey said.

Kasey has two sons, Kooper Batrez and Roper Batrez and to them, their mom is like a superhero.

"I thought she was brave because she's going to help our country and help people get better," Kooper said.

The Batrez family is leaning on their faith right now.

“She's called to do it by God because she's a nurse. This is a national pandemic; a lot of people are dying and getting sick, so if she needs to go help and serve, I think that's what she needs to do for everybody," Kooper said.

Kasey flies out Thursday morning and will get her assignment as soon as her flight lands in New York City in the afternoon.

