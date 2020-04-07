Local nurse heads to New York to assist health care workers with COVID-19

The Pils family of Wheelock is feeling the effects of COVID-19 in many different ways.

They recently opened the Franklin Deli in Franklin and have since shut down because of COVID-19 concerns.

Honny Pils, also a part-time nurse, said she knew they would have to close the doors of their new restaurant venture while this virus ran its course.

"We knew the deli was going to close. I could not take care of COVID patients and then cook breakfast and sandwiches the next day," said Honny.

Closing her business wasn't the only tough decision she was going to have to make. As Honny started to care for COVID-19 patients in Brazos County she was constantly worried about her family.

"There was this whole process of me getting in the door and getting clean before bringing it home," said Honny. "I decided to take me out of the equation and have my family stay home and be safe."

Honny headed to New York last week to join the thousands of other health care workers who are working to help fight this virus.

"I just wanted to go into where I was needed the most," said Honny.

Douglas Pils, Honny's husband, says it was a no brainer to support her.

"It was an easy decision, knowing what she was going to be dealing with and how much she loves doing what she does," said Douglas.

Honny says the worst part is leaving her husband and three kids.

"Heartbreaking, it really was, but they've always supported me and all my crazy ideas. They always knew that mom's always someone who wants to go and help," said Honny.

Douglas says he and the kids are holding down the fort until she gets back.

"Making sure we're doing our chores around the house, that's another way to support and doing our homework. We know she's working hard and we're here to be there for her no matter what," said Douglas.

Honny is contracted by a company called Krucial Staffing and will work the next 21 days straight before returning home to her family.

She says once this is all over with she plans to reopen the Franklin Deli.

