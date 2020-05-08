Local nurses focused on respiratory care on frontlines of COVID-19

There is a lot we do not know about COVID-19, but what we do know is that it severely infects a patient's lungs.

Nurses working in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan say its something they have been battling for the last two months.

Ashley Doss, is one of those nurses and says that at first there was a fear of the unknown.

“Once I was at the bedside with my first COVID patient, it kind of hit me, and I was like, ‘Woah, here is a patient with this virus, this notorious virus that is on TV,'" said Doss.

Doss says the CCU has seen numerous patients requiring intense respiratory care.

"We are maintaining their oxygen levels giving them the respiratory support they need monitoring them very closely to see if they are getting towards that point where they need a ventilator,” said Doss.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of all COVID-19 cases require hospitalization.

"We are doing creative things to make sure they are stable, whatever that means, turning them on their stomach, just whatever we need to do while they fight this virus,” said Doss.

Mary Kate Sebasta works nightshift in the CCU, and says many patients on ventilators are sedated, but it is still important to let them know that someone is there.

"I try and tell them its okay," says Sebasta.

"I’m wearing all this silly stuff to protect you to protect myself, I know it is scary, but we are doing this to help you stay safe, stay healthy."

Sebasta and Doss both help patients through the process of being able to regain their strength and breathing on their own again.

For Doss, this pandemic has been a tough dose of reality.

"I think living in America we think we are safe, nothing can touch us, but this virus has. And you realize, okay, anything can happen. So that's been really eye-opening and scary,” said Doss.