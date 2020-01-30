Point-in-Time count helps identify homelessness in Brazos Valley

On any given night, nearly 25,000 people experience homelessness in the state of Texas.

In the month of January, volunteers all around the nation go out and participate in the Point-in-Time count. They are counting the number of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness.

Every year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development counts these numbers to determine how to allocate federal funds for shelters.

In the Brazos Valley, nearly 20 volunteers drove around all seven counties to help take one step forward towards solving the homeless crisis.

"We are going out and we are identifying areas where homeless people may be staying outside or in facilities that were not meant for human habitation,” said Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission in Bryan.

Volunteers were guided by local police to show them areas they normally encounter homeless people. They would then ask questions about their living situation, how long they have been homeless, and where they are sleeping tonight.

“The statistics that we garner from today are crucial for our continuum of care as we move forward and apply for HUD funding,” said Crozier. “If we can identify these areas where there is a shortage or there is a need, then HUD is going to come back and support us in trying to reach these individuals.”

In 2018, there were 25,310 people reportedly experiencing homelessness. In Brazos County, there were 197 in 2018 and 91 in 2019.

Organizers with Twin City Mission say numbers from Thursday’s count will be available in a few days.

