Local organization annouces online day of giving event

The Community Foundation held a media launch Thursday for the first-ever Brazos Valley Gives, a one-day giving event.

The online fundraiser is set for Tuesday, October 22 starting at 5:00 a.m. The organization says it’s an easy way for people and businesses to donate money to local non-profits from anywhere.

“We can help drive their donors to BrazosValleyGives.org on that one day and they can benefit from that,” said Molly Watson of Brazos Valley Gives.

It’s easy to donate; you simply log on to Brazos Valley Gives website on October 22 and search the organization you want to donate too. The minimum donation is $10.

“It’s about the health of our nonprofits,” said Watson. “They provide so many essential services to our community and we have to have them going strong.”

Currently, there more than 100 local non-profits signed up to receive donations.

"It’s also important to have a sense of identity and community and to rally together for all of these causes,” said Matthew Sherman of Tiny Hope Village, a non-profit looking to bring a tiny home community to the area. “It’s great for Tiny Hope Village but I think it’s great for the community at large.”

A physical donation drop off will also be available on October 22 at the Bryan/College Station Eagle in Bryan. It’s open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

