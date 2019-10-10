Local organization holds candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims

As a part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Brazos County Coalition Against Domestic Violence held its 25th annual vigil.

Thursday night, the community came out to Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station for a candlelight vigil to support those who have experienced, are going through, or have died from intimate partner violence.

Corin Tschoepe, an outreach specialist for Twin City Mission Domestic Violence Services says this night is important to let people know that they are not alone.

“By showing support for people who might be in the audience tonight, who might be victims of this, they know that there are a lot of people who care and a lot of people and resources they can go to so they can get out of that relationship and move on with their lives,” said Cohen.

Organizations from throughout the Brazos Valley came out to support the event, offering pamphlets with more information about domestic violence.

KBTX’s own Karla Castillo emceed the night that also featured District Attorney Jarvis Parsons.

For more information on local domestic violence resources, visit https://www.twincitymission.org/domestic-violence-services

