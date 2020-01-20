Local organization hosts human trafficking forum

Monday, the Sexual Assault Resource center hosted a human trafficking forum open to the public.

Lauren Carroll, the Executive Director of SARC says she believes educating the community is necessary to address a troubling topic.

“We cover a variety of issues, all the issues are related to sexual violence,” said Carroll. “It’s a very hush, hush topic, as it is across the United State.”

The forum’s panel consisted of experts like Laurie Charles, sharing their experience with the issue. Charles is a forensic nurse with Baylor Scott and White.

“I’ve seen thousands of thousands of patients and I’ve only had one say ‘yes I’ve been trafficked’,” said Charles.

Charles says most victims aren’t willing to come forward.

“If we pay attention, and we listen to what they say and we read their body language, we might actually be able to identify somebody who’s being trafficked,” said Charles.

Carroll says this is just the first of several forums SARC will host. Their goal is to break the stigma on topics surrounding sexual violence.

“So that’s my hope, is that it’s not a dark subject that we push aside, but something we embrace in order to change and move forward,” said Carroll.

