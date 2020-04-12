REACH Project provides Easter meal to local workers affected by job cuts

A local organization is helping some of the workers who are the backbone of Texas A&M.

The REACH Project, run by an Aggie, aims to help food service, custodial, grounds, and maintenance employees who have had job cuts or been furloughed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization provides them with opportunities for affordable housing, and in this case, a hot meal.

Max Gerall, founder of the REACH project says that Easter Sunday was a special day for them to be able to give back.

“We are kick-starting what we are calling our REACH community alliance,” said Gerall. “We have raised money and partnered with local caterers local restaurants to provide over 10,000 meals over the next six weeks.”

Cars lined up in the parking lot in front of Kyle Field, as hot meals were distributed to the community.

Due to the pandemic, everyone was told to stay in their vehicle, and pop their trunk so the workers could place the hot meals of chicken, green beans, mac n’ cheese, and mashed potatoes into their vehicle.

Tina Allen, a Bryan resident, came to pick up a meal to share with her mother.

“I’m so excited about the reach project they are very helpful and thoughtful and it is indeed a blessing to have a safe trip to come out and get a family meal,” said Allen.

Gerall says they are looking forward to serving those who have served the A&M community for so many years.

“If we can continue to support each other at this time you never know when someone might come and support you too,” said Gerall.

For more information on The REACH project, click here.

