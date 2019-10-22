Local organizations recognize first responders for all their hard work

The Independence Sons of the American Revolution and Sul Ross Masonic Lodge hosted the annual Brazos County First Responders award ceremony.

Each year they invite first responders and their families to dinner to thank them for risking their lives to keep the community safe.

“To recognize them for the incredible things that they do. For letting us have an opportunity to live in an area...where there's peace, and there's freedom, and there's safety,” said George Nelson with the Independence Sons of the American Revolution.

The award recipients were nominated by their supervisors.

