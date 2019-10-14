Local organizations to host discussion panel on vaping concerns

Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care of Brazos Valley will host a free public panel and discussion event on vaping concerns.

ROSC BV has partnered with Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and Community Alchohol and Substance Awareness Partnership (CASAP) to talk about the myths and facts of vaping.

The free event will take place on October 30 at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

One of the guest speakers, Bill Roberts with BVCASA says a lot of vapers are from younger generations that don’t understand the long term effects of an addictive substance.

“One of the concerns is the youth factor, in combination with nicotine, it looks cool to have a big puff of white smoke but what they don’t realize is in addition to the nicotine there are other chemicals in that vape,” said Roberts “The nicotine itself is one of the most addictive substances out there.”

For more information email: nancy.winn@ag.tamu.edu