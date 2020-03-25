Local parents adjusting to distance learning setup

Local school districts are adapting to the new normal while continuing to do what they do best, educate.

As of now Bryan ISD students will not return to the classroom until at least after April 10.

This is leaving parents with the task of having to navigate through classroom instruction at home.

Monday the district began passing out Chromebooks to students who don’t have access to a computer.

Parents like Leah Hedgepeth say they've been doing different educational activities with her children. She is happy the district has taken this step.

“They’re keeping them on that roll of education instead of letting it stop and having the kids get complacent,” said Hedgepeth.

Stacie Dewett says she's thankful for the laptop but now worries about internet access.

“Today was fine but I’m out of data. So tomorrow he won’t be able to join the class,” said Dewett.

With limited internet options in Brazos County, Dewett says she doesn’t want her son and other students to fall behind on school work.

“It’s hard for us to manage because there are no other options for us,” said Dewett.

Matthew LeBlanc, Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications, says the district understands the challenges. He says leaders are doing what they can to help.

“We are boosting Wi-Fi at all of our facilities and all of our building. We hope that’s not the first resort for folks, but we know if they need to get online, they need to get connected, it might be,” said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says the district has a page on its website dedicated to COVID-19 questions, including how to access different internet options and a survey for families who need a computer and internet access. You can find that information by clicking here.

Dewett says she knows the district is working hard to adapt but the uncertainty of COVID-19 is leaving parents with questions.

“How are they going to accommodate everybody and give equal access to learning to all the students?” said Dewett.

LeBlanc says district leaders met Wednesday to continue the discussion on the best way to fit student and parent needs during this time.

“We're looking at a lot of different avenues to make sure that all students equitably can continue to learn and be involved in their classes,” said LeBlanc.

