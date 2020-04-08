Local parole officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms a parole officer from the Bryan District Parole Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

Through contact investigation, other employees are on self-quarantine.

TDCJ says they have no plans to close the office on George Bush Drive, but they are consistently changing protocol based on CDC recommendations.

No parole clients are coming into the office. All visitation is being done over the phone or in the field with a parole officer.

In addition, all staff has been provided with cotton masks and parole officers are required to wear them while conducting field visits.

TDCJ could not confirm if the parole officer was part of the Brazos County count.