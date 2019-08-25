Local pastor helps victims of El Paso shooting heal

It’s been nearly a month since 22 people were gunned down in an El Paso Walmart.

Just a few days after the tragedy, pastor Gordon Knight, along with three other pastors all a part of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief made their way to El Paso to help victims heal.

Knight preaches at Christ’s Way Church in Bryan, and says while they were in El Paso, they tried to help survivors navigate their pain. So, they visited hospitals, shelters, and community centers.

"Just to let them know somebody cared about them and that the rest of Texas was there praying for them,” said Knight.

This is not the first time Knight has lent a hand after a tragedy such as this. He showed up in the city of Sutherland Springs nearly two years ago after 26 people were killed at a church.

"The same sense of grief, the same sense of anxiety was there in El Paso,” said Knight. “It is overwhelming in the fact that it happened again, and I am really just amazed every time these things happen because you just don't expect it."

It’s those similarities that he draws from his experience in Sutherland Springs, which makes him believe the city of El Paso, and our country, need time to heal.

"Unless we can change people's hearts, unless we can make them understand that life is precious and not to be taken for granted, these things will continue to happen."