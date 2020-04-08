Local pastor makes unique adjustment ahead of Easter Sunday

Churches would usually open their doors to the community this Sunday for Easter, but thanks to COVID-19, they're making adjustments.

"As a pastor, you know, the whole purpose of preaching and teaching is to minister to your people," said Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church Pastor Doug Dickey. "It's kind of hard to do that when they're not here, and you're just mainly preaching to an empty room or a cellphone."

Dickey couldn't bring himself to preach to those empty pews during their new live stream, so he adjusted. Dickey taped pictures of the people who are usually in his congregation in their regular seats.

"It's probably a little silly idea, but it worked for me and it just helps me see faces and where they belong," said Dickey.

With Easter around the corner, Dickey said this is an adjustment he's never had to make.

"You can either focus on what you can't do and what you're limitations, or you can focus on what you can do and make the most of it," said Dickey.

Bryan Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker said he admires how well all of the local churches have adjusted.

"It is such a special and important holiday to so many of us and it makes it difficult when you can't have the normal gatherings we're all accustomed to," said Walker.

Walker said just because it's a holiday, that doesn't mean guidelines don't apply.

"What we would encourage all churches to do is continue to follow the governors executive orders, and that is to really try and abide by the online versions," said Dickey. "It really only takes one person to impact countless numbers of others."

Dickey said he will continue to live stream and will have an Easter message on Sunday, just virtually.

"We can still celebrate what the purpose of Easter is all about, which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ whether we're spread out or all together," said Dickey.

Dickey thought about delivering communion to his church members so they could follow along on Sunday but instead decided to hold communion and an Easter egg hunt whenever they can gather again.