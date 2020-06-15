Nearly 50 local pastors sign letter denouncing racism
Pastors in Bryan and College Station are taking a united stand against racism.
On Sunday, nearly 50 pastors signed a letter denouncing "racism and racial injustice in all of its forms."
“I think they need to hear us speaking with one voice, not multiple voices, but one voice. We are the church, capital C. Across racial lines, across socioeconomic lines we are the church speaking with one voice that racism is contrary to God’s created order,” said Brian Fisher, the senior pastor at Grace Bible Church.
Fisher speaking alongside Pastor Sylvester Smith says the death of George Floyd has grabbed people in a new way. Their sermons recently have included talks of racial injustice.
"I will be honest with you it's been a struggle even for me to the point where it angered me to see that kind of decision that he made. We still have a journey that needs to be continued to pave a way to let people know that this is not acceptable and it should not be," said Smith, the senior pastor at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
They hope that by people seeing the church stand united they'll set an example of what humanity should look like.
"I think one of the things that we can do for our community, and not just the church, the body of Christ, but for our community is to demonstrate in front of them this is what good dialogue looks like. When we can love one another, respect one another, even disagree with one another, and then move forward together," said Fisher.
Fisher and Smith say we are all the same in God's eyes.
"I don't care what denomination or the color of your skin he's our father," said Smith.
On Monday night June 15th at 6:00 p.m., they're inviting all pastors out to the Bryan City Municipal Building in downtown for an event they're calling a unification standing.
If you're a pastor and can not make it a representative of your church is welcome.
Here is the list of pastors who have signed the statement:
Troy Allen, Senior Pastor, First Baptist College Station
Craig Anderson, Pastor, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Bryan
Greg Anderson, Lead Minister, A&M Church of Christ
Calvin Arnold, Pastor, The Fellowship (Galilee/TCAC, et. al)
Timothy Ateek, Executive Director, Breakaway Ministries
Phillip Bethancourt, Senior Pastor, Central Church
Jacob Biswell, Pastor, New World Worship Center
Jonathan Brooks, Pastor, Restoration Church Bryan
Blake Chilton, Pastor, Declaration Church
Rev. A.C. Clark III, Pastor, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Chad Clark, Founder, One Hope Movement
Wade Coleman, Pastor, Westminister Presbyterian Church
Rev. Eleanor L. Colvin, Pastor, First UMC College Station
Melvin O. Cooper, Pastor, St. Matthew Baptist Church
Rev. Greg Crosthwait, Church of the Incarnation
Rev. Dr. Dan DeLeon, Senior Pastor, Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
Jason DeVerna, Pastor, Connecting Point Church
Rev Christian & Anita Dorsey, Pastors, The Gathering Church
Steve Doyle, Director of Missions, Creath-Brazos Baptist Association
Allen Duty, Preaching Pastor, New Life Baptist Church
Eric Evje, Lead Pastor, Living Hope Bryan
Brian Fisher, Senior Pastor, Grace Bible Church
Paul Fowler, Pastor, Life/Church BCS
Rev. Elaine Gomulka, Pastor, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
Danny Green, Pastor, Skybreak Church
Bishop Maurice Green, Pastor, Lily of the Valley Church of God in Christ
Rev. Ben Hailey, Lead Teaching Pastor, Redeemer Presbyterian
Church, College Station
Tyler Hardy, Pastor, Antioch Community Church
Jim Heiligman, Pastor, First Baptist Bryan
Rev. Sam Hill, Pastor, North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church
Jerry House, Lead Pastor, Christ United Methodist Church
Blake Jennings, Teaching Pastor, Grace Bible Church Southwood
Dr. C. L. King, Pastor, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
Cristobal Ledezma, Pastor, Casa De Dios Ministries, Bryan
Will Lewis, Senior Pastor, Brazos Fellowship
Pastor Hong I Lim, Pastor, Vision Mission Church
Dan Marshall, Pastor, Faith Bible Church
Elder George Moore Jr, Pastor, Savior Temple COGIC
Matt Morton, Teaching Pastor, Grace Bible Church Creekside
Marie Nutall, Pastor, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Sándor Paull, Pastor, Christland Church
Alan Pittman, Living Hope Baptist Church, CS
JJ Ramirez, Director, SOS Ministries
David Reynolds, Pastor, Engage Calvary
Ben Rush, Pastor, Citizens Church
Eddie Sahakian, Pastor, Redeemed Church
Rev. Rick Sitton, First United Methodist Church
Dr. Sylvester Smith, Jr., Pastor, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Jennifer Webber, Pastor, First United Methodist Church