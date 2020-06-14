Nearly 50 local pastors sign letter denouncing racism

Pastors in Bryan and College Station are taking a united stand against racism.

On Sunday, nearly 50 pastors signed a letter denouncing "racism and racial injustice in all of its forms."

"I think they need to hear us speaking with one voice, not multiple voices, but one voice. We are the church, capital C. Across racial lines, across socioeconomic lines we are the church speaking with one voice that racism is contrary to God's created order," said Brian Fisher, the senior pastor at Grace Bible Church.

Fisher speaking alongside Pastor Sylvester Smith says the death of George Floyd has grabbed people in a new way. Their sermons recently have included talks of racial injustice.

"I will be honest with you it's been a struggle even for me to the point where it angered me to see that kind of decision that he made. We still have a journey that needs to be continued to pave a way to let people know that this is not acceptable and it should not be," said Smith, the senior pastor at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

They hope that by people seeing the church stand united they'll set an example of what humanity should look like.

"I think one of the things that we can do for our community, and not just the church, the body of Christ, but for our community is to demonstrate in front of them this is what good dialogue looks like. When we can love one another, respect one another, even disagree with one another, and then move forward together," said Fisher.

Fisher and Smith say we are all the same in God's eyes.

"I don't care what denomination or the color of your skin he's our father," said Smith.

On Monday night June 15th at 6:00 p.m., they're inviting all pastors out to the Bryan City Municipal Building in downtown for an event they're calling a unification standing.

If you're a pastor and can not make it a representative of your church is welcome.

Here is the list of pastors who have signed the statement:

Troy Allen, Senior Pastor, First Baptist College Station

Craig Anderson, Pastor, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Bryan

Greg Anderson, Lead Minister, A&M Church of Christ

Calvin Arnold, Pastor, The Fellowship (Galilee/TCAC, et. al)

Timothy Ateek, Executive Director, Breakaway Ministries

Phillip Bethancourt, Senior Pastor, Central Church

Jacob Biswell, Pastor, New World Worship Center

Jonathan Brooks, Pastor, Restoration Church Bryan

Blake Chilton, Pastor, Declaration Church

Rev. A.C. Clark III, Pastor, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

Chad Clark, Founder, One Hope Movement

Wade Coleman, Pastor, Westminister Presbyterian Church

Rev. Eleanor L. Colvin, Pastor, First UMC College Station

Melvin O. Cooper, Pastor, St. Matthew Baptist Church

Rev. Greg Crosthwait, Church of the Incarnation

Rev. Dr. Dan DeLeon, Senior Pastor, Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

Jason DeVerna, Pastor, Connecting Point Church

Rev Christian & Anita Dorsey, Pastors, The Gathering Church

Steve Doyle, Director of Missions, Creath-Brazos Baptist Association

Allen Duty, Preaching Pastor, New Life Baptist Church

Eric Evje, Lead Pastor, Living Hope Bryan

Brian Fisher, Senior Pastor, Grace Bible Church

Paul Fowler, Pastor, Life/Church BCS

Rev. Elaine Gomulka, Pastor, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

Danny Green, Pastor, Skybreak Church

Bishop Maurice Green, Pastor, Lily of the Valley Church of God in Christ

Rev. Ben Hailey, Lead Teaching Pastor, Redeemer Presbyterian

Church, College Station

Tyler Hardy, Pastor, Antioch Community Church

Jim Heiligman, Pastor, First Baptist Bryan

Rev. Sam Hill, Pastor, North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church

Jerry House, Lead Pastor, Christ United Methodist Church

Blake Jennings, Teaching Pastor, Grace Bible Church Southwood

Dr. C. L. King, Pastor, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church

Cristobal Ledezma, Pastor, Casa De Dios Ministries, Bryan

Will Lewis, Senior Pastor, Brazos Fellowship

Pastor Hong I Lim, Pastor, Vision Mission Church

Dan Marshall, Pastor, Faith Bible Church

Elder George Moore Jr, Pastor, Savior Temple COGIC

Matt Morton, Teaching Pastor, Grace Bible Church Creekside

Marie Nutall, Pastor, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church

Sándor Paull, Pastor, Christland Church

Alan Pittman, Living Hope Baptist Church, CS

JJ Ramirez, Director, SOS Ministries

David Reynolds, Pastor, Engage Calvary

Ben Rush, Pastor, Citizens Church

Eddie Sahakian, Pastor, Redeemed Church

Rev. Rick Sitton, First United Methodist Church

Dr. Sylvester Smith, Jr., Pastor, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Jennifer Webber, Pastor, First United Methodist Church