Local pharmacist arrested for stealing,ingesting drugs at work

A Brazos Valley pharmacist is facing a third-degree felony charge after being accused of stealing drugs from the pharmacy he worked at.

According to Navasota police, Anthony Ellis, 62, was recently terminated from his job and arrested for theft of a controlled substance from a pharmacy.

One of his longtime customers, Dia Copeland, says this was unexpected.

"Everybody here in town just adores Anthony and he's our go-to guy. We all just go to Brookshires and go here to him for our prescriptions. He's been here a long time and really helped a lot of people," said Copeland. "Anthony must have really been in pain and suffering and unable to get the help he needed if he really did what he's alleged of doing."

According to documents obtained by KBTX, Ellis confessed to taking Tramadol and Ibuprofen from the pharmacy on a daily basis for several months and ingesting them without a prescription.

Employees at the store including Catosha Lofton, say this came as a surprise.

"With him having the characteristics and the qualities he holds as an amazing human being, it was really hard. It's not right, it was very illegal. He shouldn't have done it. Really, it's devastating," said Lofton.

"Pain changes people, it really changes people and unfortunately, then they do things they would not normally do. So I'm very supportive of Anthony and I'm very sad for him, and I hope that he gets the relief that he needs," said Copeland.

Ellis has since been released from the Grimes County Jail on a $10,000 bond. The case is currently under investigation by Navasota police and the Drug Enforcement Agency.