Local photographer takes part in national movement #TheFrontStepsProject

When local photographer Julie Ramsey heard about the Front Steps Project, she knew she wanted to bring it to the Brazos Valley.

“I was like, oh my gosh, we have to do this in Bryan and College Station,” said Ramsey. “I was like who’s in? Let’s do these five-minute porch sessions. I’ll stay six feet away; you know social distancing.”

Ramsey rolls up to these homes, snaps a picture of the family and moves onto the next house. The project started in Massachusetts, but Ramsey knew the community would love it.

“I feel like doing this gets them out of the house,” said Ramsey. “It just allows people to be happy and laugh about things.”

Margaret Michel’s family was the first house she went to. Michel said she signed up for the session so her family will never forget this chapter of their lives.

“It was like, wow, this is hopefully a once in a lifetime thing that happens, and I don’t want to do it again, but we can remember it and laugh about it later,” said Michel.

Ramsey offered these sessions for free but is asking one thing from her clients.

“You know if you do receive a porch session, do something kind for your friend, a stranger or a neighbor,” said Ramsey. “You know, offer to go to the store or just do something kind.”

If you’re interested in the Front Steps Project, Ramsey said she will probably offer another day designated to the movement. You can check out her Facebook page in the related links section.