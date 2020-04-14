Local physical therapist demonstrates exercise for patients with Parkinson's

The month of April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

During this pandemic, experts say people living with the disease can work on therapy at home while sheltering in place.

In the video above Benjamin White, a physical therapist at Baylor Scott and White Health in College Station demonstrates one of those exercises.

He shows how focusing on something like a sticky note on the wall, and moving your head back and forth and side to side, can strengthen movement reflexes.

White says this helps patients exercise their brains and work on balance.

“If we exercise and get ourselves moving inside the house, even with an exercise like this, we're better at being more alert. We can have better cognition and frankly, we can feel better about ourselves,” said White.

White says another thing that can help those with Parkinson’s disease during this pandemic is keeping in touch with friends and family.

