Local plumbers say grease from holiday cooking could damage your pipes

Local plumbers say disposing of holiday waste correctly could save you from a costly bill.

Adam Cunningham works as a plumber for Dynamic Drains Plumbing and Drain Experts. He says they get multiple calls around the holidays for pipe-related issues.

Cunningham says the most common reason is grease build-up from dumping compost and grease down the drain.

“A lot of times people will experience a backup in commodes,” said Cunningham. “Commodes will start gurgling or bubbling or won't drain as fast. Or if you have a stand up shower on the first floor of the home it might back up, too.”

Cunningham suggests letting the grease harden, and then throwing it in the trash. He also says it is important to regularly get pipes inspected to save them from thousands of dollars’ worth of repairs.

