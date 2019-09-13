Five men arrested in local gun smuggling ring

Bryan police have arrested five men for gun smuggling and engaging in organized criminal activity. Police say the arrests were a joint effort between the Bryan and College Station police departments to address gun thefts from residences and vehicles in our area.

The Bryan Police Department’s Directed Deployment Team presented two cases to a Brazos County Grand Jury Thursday, resulting in indictments for engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm and firearm smuggling. Police say stolen guns are often traded among criminals and used in violent felonies.

So far, five men have been arrested and police anticipate more arrests.

Charged on Thursday were 17-year-old Cody Lamar Briscoe of Bryan, 19-year-old Tony Dewane Childs, Jr. of Bryan, 17-year-old Tyler Dewane Hammond of Bryan, and 21-year-old Reginald Richardson of Bryan. Friday, 17-year-old Willie Ray Dixon of College Station was also arrested.

Briscoe was already in the Brazos County Jail following an August arrest by College Station police for an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Southwood Drive in College Station.

Childs was also already in custody on charges including theft of a firearm and aggravated robbery related to the January robbery of the Quick Mart on E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Willie Dixon was arrested in August for a robbery at Post Oak Mall. In the incident, officers said Dixon body-slammed a man and stole about $600 and his keys. Dixon was released on $25,000 bond on August 31.

Tyler Hammond was also booked on September 10, 2019, for a charge of possession of child pornography. During the course of the firearms investigation, investigators discovered Hammond's phone contained downloaded child pornography.

All five men are currently in the Brazos County Jail.

Police say the public can assist in reducing similar gun crimes in our community by removing valuables, including firearms, from their vehicles and locking their car doors.

